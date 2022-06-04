Subscribe

Photos: Winds keep balloons grounded at Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic

KENT PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2022, 12:26PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Colorful hot air balloons set to dot the skies Saturday above Sonoma County were forced to stay grounded due to wind, but spectators still got a show.

The 30th annual Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic, returning in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, took over the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

Wind conditions prevented pilots from lifting off the ground, but in the early morning hours Saturday, the traditional balloon glow thrilled watchers as the darkness was illuminated by the balloons’ burners, inflating the vivid vessels.

The event was set to continue Sunday but was canceled due to weather.

