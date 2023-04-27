Photos: Work and play on a warm spring day in Sonoma County

The reward for months of cool, rainy days wasn’t hard to miss Thursday in Sonoma County.

As the region basked in sunbathed warmth — making for the hottest day so far this year in many areas — people took advantage, getting outside for work and play.

Sonoma County saw highs of 80 degrees or more for just the fourth time in April as a season of below-average temperatures and above-average rainfall began to loosen its gloomy grip.

It took far longer than usual, according to the record books. Santa Rosa hit 80 degrees one month later than average this year, the National Weather Service reported.

On Thursday, downtown Santa Rosa reached 83 degrees, the county airport hit 85, Petaluma reached 81 and Sonoma 83, while Healdsburg hit 85 and Cloverdale topped out at 86.