It’s a little after 5 p.m. on a warm August evening. The sun is starting to set, but several local residents – a diverse assortment of different ages and backgrounds – are heading over to their beloved east side meetup spot: a tennis court turned pickleball court at Lucchesi Park.

Chris Rosales, a 61-year-old physical therapist at Sonoma Hills Physical Therapy, is one of the more experienced and competitive players in this growing scene. Ever since learning about pickleball from a patient four years ago, he said, the sport has become an important part of his daily routine.

After competing for 10 years in a local adult baseball league, Rosales was looking for something a little easier on his aging body. Right away, he found pickleball to be engaging, easy to learn and accessible to all.

“No matter what your skill level is, even if you’re not super athletic, you can play this. At some level, everybody can play,” he said.

Best of all, Rosales said, he found himself in a burgeoning community of fellow Petalumans from different walks of life, all of them bound together by their love of pickleball.

“It’s like a sanctuary where people realize you’re here just to play this game,” he said. “It’s just a way of building community.”

Mary Moore, 40, has similar sentiments toward the game. Moore started regularly playing pickleball at Lucchesi about a year ago with a group of her friends. Along with building community, Moore said she loves how the sport invites those of all abilities, ages and skill levels.

“I think it’s a really great sport for people who maybe feel like sports isn’t for them,” she said.

Moore, who is also a working mom with a 7-year-old and 1-year-old at home, started playing pickleball three months after giving birth, and said doing so helped her in her recovery.

“I think my postpartum experience with my second (child) was way different from my first because of pickleball,” she said.

Although in Petaluma the sport first gained traction a few years ago among older residents, especially seniors looking for a low-impact way to stay active, more recently pickleball has become a favorite of younger players, including teenagers.

This has led to some dramatic age disparities on the court – and yet, older players have welcomed the newcomers, and appear to be having no trouble keeping the younger competitors on their toes.

‘You can’t stop’

Cooper Harris, 16, is a junior at St. Vincent de Paul High School. He said he first took up pickleball when he was in seventh grade, at a community center in Virginia where he lived.

“I just stumbled upon it, but I’m really glad I did,” he said.

Now, after moving to Petaluma about a year ago, Harris has found community in the local pickleball scene at Lucchesi.

“To be able to play out here is amazing,” he said. “It’s so fun. Once you get into it, you can’t stop.”

When not at school, doing homework or participating in club soccer, Harris said he can be found at the pickleball court, where he spends up to 10 hours a week.

“It’s good to get other people into it too,” he said. “I have a few friends from school who I come out and play with, and just introducing people to the sport too, it’s really cool.”

By now Harris has competed in a number of pickleball tournaments, and recently played at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, which opened some temporary pickleball courts on the field for fans to enjoy.

“Oracle Park was definitely one of my favorites,“ he said.

Though the younger players are competitive, many are approaching their new favorite sport in the same spirit as their older counterparts: for community, exercise and pure enjoyment.

“I just thought it was so much fun that I started going to Lucchesi and I found out they had a community down there where they played pickleball,” said Elliot Blue, a 17-year-old who also plays on the Petaluma High School basketball team.

Blue and his classmates were first introduced to the sport in physical education classes last spring. After that, he said, “people started inviting their friends to play pickleball there (at Lucchesi), and it was great.”

Blue even started a new pickleball club at Petaluma High School, which he said received about 20 sign-ups at the school’s “club rush” event last Thursday.

Noah Dowd, who plays for Petaluma High’s tennis team, is also among the many young people newly hooked on pickleball.

“During summer, I would say it was nearly every single day,” Dowd said when asked how often he plays pickleball. “We would get there at, like, 7:30 p.m. and leave at 10 when the lights turned off.”

