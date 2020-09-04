Pilot Finton recalls Vietnam War

More than 50 years after the Vietnam war ended, Gerald Finton still recalls seeing the wing of his F4 Phantom fighter aircraft spontaneously catching fire. Flying deep in North Vietnam, his plane was riddled with bullets from an enemy aircraft. After surviving the engagement, Finton later lamented to himself: “I’m in for a long year."

There were thousands of aircraft lost in combat during the Vietnam War, with a total of 269 American and enemy aircraft shot down in air-to-air combat. Fortunately, Finton would not meet that fate. Often the difference between life and death was just plain luck, which would be in Finton’s favor that day when enemy bullets didn’t totally destroy his plane.

Growing up in Peoria, Illinois, Finton’s appreciation of flying started at a young age. As a child, he watched with amazement as his father soared among the clouds in his small Piper aircraft. By his teenage years, he was determined to fly himself.

After joining the Air Force in 1966, his dream became a reality after being accepted to flight training school. His instructor was the legendary aviator, Colonel Robin Olds.

On March 30, 1967, Finton was one of only six pilots selected for a mission to attack the Thai Nguyen Steel Mill, the single most heavily-defended target in North Vietnam. The steel mill was vital to North Vietnam, and its destruction was a top priority for the Air Force.

The mission would put Finton in the history books for participating in one of the most hazardous raids during the Vietnam War. Due to the intensity of the battle, Colonel Olds later said it was a miracle that anyone survived.

On his time spent in combat, Finton says, “I wasn’t scared. There was no time for it."

In 1970, after completing 126 combat missions, Finton was discharged from the military. He then chose a business career which led him to move to Petaluma in 1975 where he purchased a franchise. Finton has two daughters and is a popular guest speaker sharing wartime stories.