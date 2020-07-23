Pilot program gives homeless residents work, cleans streets

Residents passing through downtown Petaluma in the weekday morning hours will likely notice a new sight, as volunteers clad in bright yellow shirts weave through streets picking up trash.

They are members of the recently-launched Petaluma branch of the Downtown Streets Team, a Bay Area nonprofit that provides work experience and longer-term support for people experiencing homelessness.

The one-year pilot program provides unsheltered community members the chance to join these volunteer cleanup teams, opening the door to a variety of services including housing, job assistance, medical and legal aid and a non-cash stipend for basic needs such as food or transportation.

Karen Strolia, Director of the North Bay Downtown Streets Team and head of the Petaluma arm, said the organization’s focus is on employment, building soft skills and offering members of an often-marginalized population a chance to engage with the public and feel empowered.

“We don’t offer shelter or food, what we do is build community and show that these people are worth listening to and worth acknowledging,” Strolia said. “We’ve had team members say that when they put on those yellow shirts, it’s like putting armor on.”

Strolia said teams will focus on the downtown region for the foreseeable future, with possibilities to extend to other locations in the city at a later date. The nonprofit, whose Petaluma presence currently includes two full-time employees and three volunteers, has already made a significant dent in clearing litter lining several streets.

In the time between the crew’s first cleanup last Wednesday, Strolia reported to city staff Monday that 630 gallons of trash were removed from a handful of central thoroughfares. She anticipates up to 15 volunteers will join in the coming weeks as outreach ramps up.

Downtown Streets Team volunteers primarily clean street and sidewalks, pick up litter and clear illegal dumping, sweep creeks and waterways of refuse and tidy up homeless encampments. But they also serve on homeless outreach teams, making regular contact with unsheltered people in the area to provide information about services, work opportunities and to encourage others to join the work crews.

Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said he and city staff are hoping this “boots on the ground” outreach will advance education about the coronavirus for those living in encampments – an especially hard-to-reach population. City officials and local homeless advocates have stressed that recent closures of public libraries, cafes and other gathering spaces has further limited the ability to connect with some of Petaluma’s unsheltered residents.

“This program is just one more way that we can help folks get on their feet and make sure they’re educated (about the virus),” Cochran said. “Some people don’t have access to the news, so it’s important to let them know about the health orders, why they should wear a mask, what the symptoms are. This is part of a broader education outreach.”

Strolia said teams will don masks and gloves and maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance while cleaning, with crews of no more than five staggered in shifts. Weekly meetings will take place outdoors in the park adjacent to City Hall as long as weather permits. They’re necessary precautions to keep staff and volunteers safe, but Strolia worries they could hamper relationship-building among the team at a time when she’s hearing unsheltered individuals are feeling increasingly isolated.

“As far as how COVID is impacting this population, what we’re seeing has been brutal,” Strolia said, who oversees teams in Marin County as well as in Petaluma. “There is more isolation, more neglect by the community, and the stigma has tripled.”

The organization’s move to Petaluma marks the northernmost expansion yet, which currently operates in more than a dozen cities in Northern California. Its footprint extends as far south as Salinas and its eastward boundaries reach Sacramento and Stanislaus counties, along with teams in several Bay Area jurisdictions.

The nonprofit founded by former venture capitalist and tech CEO Eileen Richardson became embroiled in controversy recently following public allegations from several former employees who have called its workplace atmosphere “toxic,” referring to an alleged drinking culture and incidents of sexual harassment. In response to these allegations recounted in stories published by San Jose Inside and Palo Alto Weekly, Strolia said she has never observed any such misconduct within the organization.

“I’ve been with the organization for four years and it has never mirrored anything that has been said in those articles. I’ve experienced nothing but a respectful work environment,” Strolia said.

City Manager Peggy Flynn said representatives from Downtown Streets Team disclosed the allegations with her early in their talks before the contract went to city council for approval. Flynn said she is reaching out to other cities that work with Downtown Streets Team crews and “monitoring it closely,” adding, “We haven’t had any indications of impropriety in our work with the Downtown Streets Team.”

City Council approved the one-year contract with Downtown Streets Team late January. The group’s original April 1 debut date was delayed by the mid-March shutdown.

The pilot program’s cost is roughly $350,000, of which $250,000 is directly funded by the city. The Petaluma Downtown Association and Downtown Business Improvement District is pitching in $25,000, and the remaining $75,000 of the year’s total cost is to come from Downtown Streets Team.

