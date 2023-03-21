Plan to revamp Petaluma Skatepark could instead lead to new one

Last January, city officials announced plans for a skate park revitalization project, originally intended to broaden and improve the popular Petaluma Skatepark on Johnson Street off E. Washington Street.

The announcement was followed up by a pair of public workshops held at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, as well as an online survey.

Feedback from the community has led city leaders to consider something other than revamping the current 14,000-square-foot skate park behind the swim center. Instead, they may decide to leave the original one as-is and build a whole new skate park at another site, possibly at Lucchesi Park – an old idea that is again taking on new life.

Whichever path city leaders choose, it will be with the goal of improved skate park amenities, including better accessibility and usability for people of different ages and interests – and ultimately, said Drew Halter, director of Parks and Recreation, with the goal of getting more people outside on those half-pipes.

"Particularly in the past few years, we’ve seen and experienced the wide-ranging benefits that participating in active outdoor recreation activities have on our community's physical health and mental well-being,“ Halter said.

”Whether you’re skateboarding, scootering, or BMX biking, providing dedicated facilities that allow more opportunities for varying ages and abilities to recreate is an investment that strengthens our community and provides positive outlets for youth and their families."

Based on feedback received from the skating – and larger – community thus far, city staff is now planning for a 20,000- to 30,000-square-foot skate park with a combination of street and transition features, park amenities and artistic elements, according to project manager Bjorn Griepenburg.

For now, all skate park projects remain in the planning phase. At its March 15 meeting, the Recreation, Music and Parks Commission unanimously approved to move the project forward to the City Council for further consideration on site location and final design and construction plans.