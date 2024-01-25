Sonoma County’s Point-In-Time count – an important measure of homelessness – will begin before sunrise Friday morning, according to the County of Sonoma.

The count is a requirement to receive federal homeless funding and supports decision making around the county’s homeless programs, according to the news release.

The Petaluma leg of the count will begin at 5 a.m. out of the Mary Isaak Center, one of five regional deployment sites across the county.

Volunteers working in teams will be deployed on assigned car routes to count the local unsheltered population. Last year volunteers counted 245 homeless individuals in Petaluma, down from 293 in 2022 and 296 in 2020.

Those interested in volunteering may register until Thursday evening from the county website.

Last year’s count, similar to previous years, was done by a team of outreach coordinators and volunteers over the course of a few hours who went into the community to identify persons experiencing homelessness, and identify the need and circumstances they are living under, according to the county’s 2023 Point-In-Time Count results.

