The prolonged battle over private cattle and dairy ranching in Point Reyes National Seashore may be nearing an end as one of world’s largest land conservation groups joins the fray in hopes of resolving differences among environmental groups, local ranchers and the park.

“The Nature Conservancy was invited by all of the litigating parties to join the mediation, with the intention of helping to secure a long-term resolution,” said court-appointed case mediator Bradley O’Brien in a statement to The Press Democrat Monday. “TNC is voluntarily participating in the mediation and is not a party to the litigation.”

The Nature Conservancy’s arrival at the bargaining table, a closely guarded secret even in North Bay conservation circles, signals a potential shift for the seashore’s storied dairy and cattle ranches, many of them third and fourth-generation family farms that predated the park and have been around more than a century.

The Kehoe Ranch on the north end of the Point Reyes National Seashore, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

They have been mired for the past two years in a federal lawsuit brought against the seashore by the Marin-based Resource Renewal Institute, and two national groups, Center for Biological Diversity and Western Watersheds Project. More than a dozen dairy and cattle ranchers have intervened on the park’s side.

Stuck in mediation and settlement negotiations, the case is the latest of several protracted legal and political tests of the seashore’s founding principle more than 50 years ago: that a vast and mostly wild landscape transferred into public ownership should still accommodate its ranching tradition.

“This is not the Serengeti. This is an urban fringe park where we can demonstrate really thoughtful land stewardship if we all work together.“ Bill Niman

With The Nature Conservancy’s entry, some say the future of that heritage in the 71,000-acre seashore is now in doubt. They include Albert Straus, CEO of Straus Family Creamery, which buys about 15% of its milk from the Mendoza and Nunes dairies in Point Reyes. Straus himself is not directly involved in settlement talks, which are being conducted under confidentiality agreements.

“We just found out a few weeks ago that The Nature Conservancy is working with the park to remove all the ranches and dairies out of Point Reyes, to buy out their leases,” Straus said.

Citing sources involved, Straus said The Nature Conservancy required all Point Reyes farmers to sign nondisclosure agreements, in addition to the standard mediation gag order, “which is totally contrary to the public interest,” he said.

Bound by the strict confidentiality of mediation, most Point Reyes ranchers would not comment or did not return calls this week and last week. Rancher Bob McClure declined to comment and jokingly quoted his Tomales High School Spanish teacher Annie Rook, saying, “En boca cerrada no entran moscas” — “In a closed mouth, no flies will enter.”

Dairy cows are herded across Sir Francis Drake Blvd. for milking at the Mendoza Family Dairy, or Historic B Ranch, located in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Others close to negotiations warn that it’s too early to rush to judgment.

“I would caution people not to speculate about ongoing confidential settlement negotiations,” said North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, who has been an outspoken supporter of the national seashore’s ranching traditions. “It’s always tempting for folks to engage in the intrigue and speculation from outside of the room. But there’s a reason why there’s confidentiality around settlement negotiations, and unless and until we have a deal, everything else is conjecture.”

Lifeline for struggling dairies?

This map shows the tule elk reserve and nearby ranches on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore. (Dennis Bolt/For The Press Democrat)

Point Reyes National Seashore administers 21 ranching operations run by about 20 families both inside the 71,000-acre seashore and on surrounding National Park Service lands in the north district of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

All of the ranches, which spread across a total of 26,000 acres, are governed by the same general management plan challenged in the 2022 lawsuit. All but two families are part of the settlement talks.

Bill Niman, who runs beef cattle on 800 acres in the southern end of Point Reyes National Seashore, learned of the conservancy’s involvement this week.

“I would hope The Nature Conservancy would have a better understanding of the ecosystem than the people who filed the lawsuit,” he said.