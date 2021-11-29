Police: 2 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Cotati robbery investigation

Police have arrested two men and are looking for a third in connection with an armed robbery in Cotati, authorities said.

The robbery happened Sunday afternoon at a parking lot in Cotati, where somebody selling a vehicle had arranged to meet with a potential buyer, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan.

The seller was held at gunpoint by three men who demanded and took cash, McGowan said.

Cotati police began chasing three suspects who were in a gray Mustang. The pursuit continued into Petaluma, where the men left the car and ran off on foot, McGowan said.

The Petaluma Police Department issued two shelter-in-place orders while authorities searched for the suspects with dogs and drones. The first order was issued at about 3:30 p.m. for residents in the area of Vallejo and Jefferson streets. The second came just before 5 p.m. for Lindberg Circle.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6292564&lat=38.2386692&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The search included the Petaluma and Cotati police departments and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Some law enforcement personnel carried assault-style rifles.

LIVE: SWAT cars are parked in neighborhoods in-between Wilson Street and Vallejo Street in Petaluma. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/9ihFtJupbe — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) November 29, 2021

After nearly three hours of searching, authorities found two suspects in the backyard of a home near East Court and Lindberg Circle, McGowan said.

Neither of them had a gun when they were found, according to McGowan. He could not immediately identify them.

Authorities believe the third suspect has a pistol, McGowan said.

Petaluma police lifted the shelter-in-place orders shortly after 7 p.m.

The area between Wilson Street and Vallejo Street in Petaluma are in shelter in place.



Police are looking for three people suspected of robbery. One is armed, Petaluma police said. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/i9XQ2kZBc6 — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) November 29, 2021

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.