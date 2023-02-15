Petaluma police on Monday conducted another cleanup of Cedar Grove, the once-promising property north of Lakeville Street now known for its homeless encampments and public safety concerns.

After giving notice on Friday to the homeless people residing there that a cleanup would occur, authorities arrived Monday morning at the 8-acre site – which is bordered by the SMART railroad tracks and Petaluma River, and is not directly accessible by any road – along with staff from the local nonprofit Committee on the Shelterless.

According to city officials, the remaining people there were given three hours to finish packing and go.

“The area has become a public health hazard for all, with human and other waste contaminating the Petaluma River and fire risk increasing for both those dwelling in the encampment and residents of adjacent neighborhoods,” the city stated in a news release.

“Together, the city and COTS have been planning a response that puts public safety first while also treating those experiencing homelessness in Cedar Grove with compassion and dignity.”

On Tuesday, city spokesperson Jamieson Bunn said that of the 40 people originally at the site, 11 remained when police arrived Monday morning, as well as two lawyers and one homeless advocate.

Police remained at the site until 4 p.m. to ensure it was safe due to the use of heavy machinery there, Bunn said.

Bunn said that when police initially contacted people there to inform them of the cleanup, 22 expressed interest in seeking shelter at the COTS Mary Isaak Center or at the People’s Village on Hopper Street, and had even filed applications. But they left before police arrived Monday.

“Two individuals did go to the Mary Isaak Center, and COTS staff will continue to do outreach in the area to connect with others who had expressed interest in shelter,” Bunn said. “COTS will continue to hold open shelter beds and People’s Village units for those who have already filled out applications.”

According to COTS CEO Chris Cabral, if those residents do follow through on their requests, COTS will continue to offer services to them, which include shelter, daily meals, hot showers, housing navigation services, job placement services, on-site nursing services, mental health services and social support like art classes, mindfulness classes and more.

“We will always step up in partnership with our community and those we serve to provide additional services and shelter options to individuals who may be living in an area where the city issues notices, Cabral said.

”We are here to support our most vulnerable community members, meeting them where they are.“

Petaluma’s Public Works Department has arranged for a contractor to replace areas of the preexisting fence that was damaged, Bunn said. SMART also recently replaced its fencing along the nearby railroad tracks to prevent public access.

The property, said to once be the site of a Coast Miwok village, has passed through multiple hands over the past two centuries, and is now owned by John and Andrea Barella, who say they’ve worked diligently with the city to develop the parcel and to keep it clean in the meantime.

Those efforts have been unsuccessful, and the property has remained a chronic homeless encampment. In January 2022, a historic structure on the site, the 152-year-old Tunstall House, burned down due to homeless activity.

Before then, and since, authorities have mainly relied on periodic sweeps to keep the site under control.

“We know that encampment clearings do not solve homelessness and can be disruptive for those asked to move from a location where they may have a sense of community,” the city said in its statement. “That's why Petaluma takes a holistic approach to homelessness by investing in our nonprofit partners and in resources that help people on the path from homelessness to housing.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.