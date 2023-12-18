The Petaluma Police Department conducted two sobriety checkpoints last Friday resulting in even more arrests than usual: 24 in all, with a third of them for DUIs, police reported.

The checkpoints, held Friday evening and early Saturday morning in collaboration with the Sonoma County Probation Department and California State Park Rangers, screened 443 vehicles and were set up to check that drivers were properly licensed and not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The first checkpoint was held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. near the Petaluma Airport on E. Washington St. between Parkland Way and Executive Drive. Out of 317 vehicles screened, it resulted in 7 arrests for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.

Police held the second checkpoint on Petaluma Boulevard N. near Oak Street from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday morning and screened 126 vehicles. It resulted in a total of 17 arrests, including seven DUI alcohol-related arrests, one DUI drug-related arrest, one DUI warrant arrest and eight arrests for driving unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.

Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller described the eight DUI arrests as abnormally high in the three-hour period that the checkpoint was active, and urged drivers to be cautious given that police usually see an uptick of DUI-related arrests during the holiday season.

Outside of the checkpoints, officers on routine patrol arrested one driver Friday evening for driving under the influence. They also arrested three on Saturday night for alcohol-related DUI and another man Sunday morning for hitting a fire hydrant while intoxicated, Spiller said.

The checkpoints were funded by a $425,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which will support a number of enforcement and education programs including DUI checkpoints, distracted driving enforcement operations and collaborative enforcement operations with neighboring agencies, according to a news release.

Petaluma police encourage drivers to plan ahead by either designating a sober driver or using a ride share or taxi to avoid driving under the influence. First-time penalties for DUI can include fines of $13,500 to $20,000 and a suspended license.