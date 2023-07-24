Police arrest Petaluma woman on suspicion of DUI after crash

A busy night of five DUI arrests in Petaluma last Saturday included a woman being arrested after allegedly crashing her car into another vehicle while driving drunk, police said.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. July 22 at the intersection of E. Washington Street and N. McDowell Boulevard, police said. No one was hurt in the collision.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.62587855186767&lat=38.24918686453527&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officers called to the scene noticed that one of the drivers “had objective signs of alcohol intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation.” As a result, Catalina Cadena, 57, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

“There were 4 additional DUI arrests on Saturday evening and into the morning hours of Sunday,” Petaluma police said in a news alert.

“The Petaluma Police Department has been committed to increasing traffic safety, especially reducing the number of alcohol-related collisions. Petaluma Police advise motorists to plan ahead if you’re going to go out and drink alcohol, designate a sober driver or share a ride.”