Police: At-risk Petaluma woman still missing after several days

Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk woman last seen walking down Mountain View Avenue on the night of Aug. 30.

Valerie McCauley, 64, was seen walking in the 1400 block of Mountain Avenue at around 9 p.m. that Wednesday night, according to authorities. She “had spoken about going to San Francisco, without a specific destination,” police said in a news alert.

“Valerie was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered dress shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a tan backpack,” police reported. “She has been diagnosed with cognitive issues, which can cause her to become confused.”

Anyone with information on McCauley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.