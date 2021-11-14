Police: Bear spotted in southwest Petaluma neighborhood

3. If a bear approaches you, make yourself look bigger by lifting and waving your arms.

2. If you encounter a bear in your yard, it will probably move on if there is nothing to forage. You can encourage the bear to leave by blowing a whistle.

1. If a bear breaks into your home, don’t confront it. Most bears will look for an escape route so don’t block exit points. Move away to a safe place. If the bear doesn’t leave, call 911.

Petaluma Police are warning residents to be wary of a bear that was spotted in a southwest Petaluma neighborhood.

In two alerts sent before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said a bear had been spotted in the area of Raymond Heights, a residential neighborhood in southwest Petaluma.

The first warning, sent before 3 a.m., pinpointed the bear’s location at 6th and I streets. Police advised residents to keep their distance, shelter in place, keep pets indoors and assured residents that police and animal control officials were int he area.

The second warning, sent shortly before 4:30 a.m., indicated the bear had moved slightly, a block south, to Raymond Heights. In that warning, police asked residents to call them if anyone spotted the bear.

In a post on the Petaluma Police Department Facebook page about 8 a.m., police said the bear had made its way up a tree, where it remained.

Crows swarm a tree with a black bear sitting in it in the backyard of a home on Raymond Heights in Petaluma Ca. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/9TuICrgZ2w — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) November 14, 2021

“We are monitoring the situation and coordinating with North Bay Animal Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,”according to the post. “The bear has climbed up a tree and has remained contained there. Community members are requested to stay out of the area and those in the area are encouraged to stay indoors and keep pets inside.”

Black bear sightings have become more common in the North Bay in recent years, officials have said. This past spring, residents in Cotati and Sebastopol reported seeing black bears.

Statewide, there are an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 black bears.

*This story may be updated.