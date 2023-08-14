Police say a 23-year-old Petaluma resident caught in the act while allegedly burglarizing an East Petaluma business early Sunday morning led officers on a foot chase which ended in his being stunned with a Taser and arrested.

In a news release, police said they received a 911 call Sunday, Aug. 13 at around 2:07 a.m. from a resident who reported hearing "approximately three gunshots followed by breaking glass, coming from the area of the Arroyo Center“ at 1420 S. McDowell Blvd.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6022422&lat=38.2349853&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they immediately located a broken window at a business in the Arroyo Center, and made announcements for anyone inside the business to exit.

Shortly afterward, the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Petaluma resident Yony Rodas, exited through the front door of the business, police said. Although commanded to show his hands and surrender, the man fled on foot through the Arroyo Center, police said – and officers, aware of the report of possible gunshots, gave chase.

“As Rodas ran through the Arroyo Center toward a residential neighborhood, officers became fearful he would enter the neighborhood while potentially armed,” police said in the release.

Before that happened, one of the officers in the chase deployed his Taser, which struck Rodas and incapacitated him, ending the pursuit. Rodas was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Officers conducting a search after Rodas' arrest said they found several burglary tools, but no firearm. After a more thorough search of the area, no evidence was found that a firearm had been used.

Rodas was booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.