Police: Couple flew from SFO to Hawaii despite positive virus tests

A couple learned what happens if you take a flight knowing that you are infected with the coronavirus.

You get arrested.

Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, both 46, of Wailua, Hawaii, reportedly boarded a United flight on Nov. 29 despite having tested positive for COVID-19 and "placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death," according to the Kauai Police Department. They had a 4-year-old child in tow.

The flight originated at San Francisco International Airport where the pair both tested positive for COVID-19. They were told by the Quarantine Station at the airport to isolate and not to board a plane bound for Kauai, but they did anyway.

After the plane landed at the Lihue Airport, the pair were identified and apprehended by police.

The couple were charged with reckless endangerment and posted bail that was set at $1,000 each. The child was released into the care of a family member and Child Protective Services was notified, according to police.

Airlines ban infected travelers from boarding flights, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires anyone in the country who has tested positive to isolate themselves from others.

Hawaii has strict COVID-19 rules in place, requiring travelers to test negative for the virus before boarding a flight for the islands to bypass a 14-day quarantine. Kauai recently tightened its rules and now requires all nonessential travelers to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

"The Kauai Police Department, working alongside our county and state partners, remain diligent in protecting the health and safety of our island," said police Chief Todd Raybuck. "We continue to request visitors and residents alike to follow the governor's emergency rules and take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

United Airlines said it cannot comment on customer information and released a statement on its COVID-19 health protocols.

"The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have various policies and procedures as part of a multi-layered approach to create a safer travel environment," United said. "While we don't require proof of a negative COVID-19 test before travel, customers are required to complete a 'Ready to Fly' checklist acknowledging they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days."

Editor's note: This story was updated at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 with new information provided by the Kauai Police Department and updated at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 2 to include a statement from United.