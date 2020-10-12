Police crack down on reckless driving

Petaluma police Saturday impounded the vehicle of a driver suspected of reckless driving, part of a countywide effort to crack down on unsafe driving.

The Petaluma Police Department and CHP obtained a court order to impound the Nissan 350Z for 30 days after someone reported seeing it driven recklessly and spinning donuts on Gossage and Magnolia avenues, police said in a statement. The incident was posted on social media.

Officers Saturday located the car on Petaluma Boulevard North and stopped the driver, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded under the authority of the court order, police said.

The enforcement action is part of a countywide crackdown on street racing, reckless driving and sideshows, which are illegal gatherings of car enthusiasts featuring unsafe driving and stunts.

The police statement did not say whether the driver of the Nissan was arrested.