Police: Credit card skimmers found in Petaluma

Petaluma Police are investigating after receiving reports of credit card skimmers found at several locations across the city, including a bank.

The first incident was reported July 16 at the Bank of America on Kentucky Street, when an ATM technician found two skimmers, as well as cameras set up to capture passwords typed into the keypads, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

On Monday, police were notified of additional skimmer devices found at 7-Eleven stores on Howard Street, Perry Lane and D Street.

No suspects have been identified as the investigation continued Monday.

Credit card skimmers, which are often difficult to detect because they look like regular card readers, are used to collect information so thieves can make unauthorized purchases, carry out identity theft or create counterfeit cards. The devices work by stealing card data embedded in the magnetic strip on a credit or debit card.

To avoid potential fraudulent activity, police advise doing a visual and physical inspection of a card reader before using, as well as looking to make sure it is properly aligned and not loose. Police also advise to regularly monitor credit and debit card activity.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.