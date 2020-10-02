Police: Death in Petaluma home possibly linked to Hwy. 101 collision that killed one, injured another

Petaluma Police Friday announced the early morning discovery of a dead 28-year-old woman in a home in downtown Petaluma, suggesting it may be linked to a Hwy. 101 collision that occurred less than an hour before that left one dead and another injured.

In a press release, Petaluma police say they were contacted at about 1:21 a.m. by the California Highway Patrol regarding a fatal traffic incident in the southbound lanes of the Hwy. 101 freeway, north of the East Washington overpass.

Officers said a 34-year-old man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle driving the opposite direction in the southbound lane struck a vehicle head-on. The impact killed the motorcyclist and injured the sole occupant of the car, a 24-year-old woman.

Police say the female driver was pulled from her car by a civilian after the collision caused the Honda Fit to catch fire. She has since been transported to a local hospital where authorities say she is expected to survive.

The California Highway Patrol received the report of the incident at 1:19 a.m. and closed the southbound lanes of the freeway near the collision until 5:45 a.m., the press release said.

Less than an hour after California Highway Patrol reported the early-morning crash to the Petaluma Police Department, officers said they received a request to conduct a welfare check on a woman in a downtown residence.

Shortly after the 2:00 a.m. request, police discovered the body of a dead 28-year-old woman in a home on the 700 block of Sixth Street.

A homicide investigation has been opened into the woman’s death, police said, along with ongoing California Highway Patrol investigations into the traffic collision.

Police say they have not identified any outstanding suspects, and the Coroner’s Office is in the process of issuing notifications.

Names of the three individuals have not been released as of Friday afternoon, and police say further information regarding the investigations will not be shared at this time.

Anyone with information concerning either death investigation is asked to contact Petaluma Police Department Detective John Silva at 707-778-4532.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)