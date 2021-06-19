Police: Despite being illegal in most of Sonoma County, fireworks are still being lit

As North Bay residents prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Santa Rosa authorities are grappling with another tradition that develops this time of year.

There’s been an influx in calls involving fireworks, which are illegal in most of Sonoma County, including in Santa Rosa. Such calls typically increase as July Fourth approaches, and police already responded to 267 calls in the past week.

“They are coming from throughout the city,” Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. “It’s definitely adults, primarily adults, we’re being told are doing this.“

The Redcom emergency communications center, which covers other parts of the county, hasn’t gotten calls for service involving fireworks, but a busy period is inevitable, said KT McNulty, executive director.

“Typically it’s in the days leading up to the Fourth of July and especially on the Fourth of July,” she said.

Concerns about fireworks are particularly high because of California’s drought and Sonoma County’s recent history of devastating wildfires.

Fireworks have been illegal in Santa Rosa since 2004, when voters upheld a ban that kicked in after a fire on June 28, 2003.

Two teenagers tossed a smoke bomb they had purchased hours earlier into a dry Rincon Valley. That sparked a fire that destroyed a home, charred 42 acres and injured eight firefighters.

Fireworks haven’t been blamed for any of this year’s blazes across Santa Rosa, but they previously have caused fires anywhere from a few square feet to an acre in size.

“All those could have been much worse and, yes, we have been fairly lucky,“ Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

Authorities could only speculate fireworks are coming from outside the region in areas where they are still legal.

Anyone caught using common fireworks could be fined about $250 for a first violation and up to $500 for a second within the same year.

Catching violators was easy years ago when they were unaware of the ban and lit fireworks during parties. Now “they’re lighting them and they’re not staying around,“ Lowenthal said.

Mahurin said, “The vast majority of calls are ‘I’ve just seen fireworks in my neighborhood.’”

On July 4, Santa Rosa’s police and fire departments will raise staffing levels to respond to such calls.

“We really want people to celebrate safely. Please don’t use fireworks,” Mahurin said.

