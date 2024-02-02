A 79-year-old woman died Thursday after she turned onto Lakeville Highway and her SUV was struck by a sedan driven by a 22-year-old man, Petaluma police said.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, died on a stretch of road where collisions have been common and officials have been trying to find a solution.

“We’ve had some very significant collisions out there,” Petaluma police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said Friday morning.

Thursday’s collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Lakeville Highway at Pine View Way.

Police shut down the road for their investigation and the closure was lifted six hours after the collision, around 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman was driving north on Pine View when she tried to turn west onto Lakeville Highway. She was hit by the eastbound sedan.

The impact forced her SUV off the road.

Officers found her inside the SUV, which had “major driver’s side damage,” and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Paramedics took the sedan’s driver to a hospital for minor injuries and his car had significant damage to its front.

He is cooperating with investigators and there is no indication drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. Walsh added, officials were still investigating his speed.

Drivers on Pine View have a stop sign and should be able to see traffic on Lakeville, which is a straightaway in that area, Walsh said.

“It’s a straight line of site,” he said. “It is pretty open but, as you can imagine, there’s pretty significant speed on Lakeville.”

Leading up to the intersection heading east, traffic has a speed limit of 45 mph. Once they pass Pine View, it increases to 55 mph.

Walsh said he didn’t know what traffic conditions were at the time of the collision but verified rain and wet roads did not play a role in the crash.

Over the past five or six years, law enforcement and traffic agencies have been trying to find a way to stop collisions on that stretch of Lakeville Highway.

Dubbed the Lakeville Highway Safety Taskforce, Walsh said they’ve considered various solutions including traffic signals and the effort is a “high priority.”

