Petaluma police arrested a man last Saturday for allegedly drunkenly driving through two chain-link fences near the downtown SMART station off East Washington Street, dragging them behind his vehicle for several yards, then fleeing on foot before being caught by authorities.

Police received the call a little before midnight on April 8 that a solo vehicle had smashed through a chain link fence along East Washington Street just west of the downtown Petaluma SMART station.

“The vehicle continued through the gravel parking lot, dragging the fence approximately 50 yards,” police said in a news release. “The vehicle continued through another chain link fence southbound through a vacant lot between the SMART station and Copeland Street. The vehicle continued for approximately 150 yards before it came to rest.”

Police said officers arrived to see the driver fleeing the scene, and soon after arrested Christopher Murica, 23, of San Rafael. Noticing “objective signs of alcohol intoxication,” Murica was administered a sobriety test, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail.