Police: Drunken driving suspect crashes into Petaluma house

A suspected drunken driver accelerated from a parked position Saturday in Petaluma and ended up crashing into a house, according to police.

Petaluma Police Department officers arrested the driver, David Kaminski, 25, of Petaluma, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at about 9:05 a.m. in the 1000 block of Schuman Lane, Petaluma police Sgt. Mario Giomi said in a news release.

Officers called to a reported traffic collision found a blue Honda Civic had crashed into the downstairs wall of a house, causing “significant damage,” according to the news release.

Kaminski’s car crossed the road and collided with the curb, traveled over two retaining walls before hitting the house, police said. He showed objective signs of alcohol impairment, Giomi said.

