Police: Fight over electronic device at Petaluma homeless camp leads to stabbing

Petaluma police have arrested a homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man near his tent on Sunday night at a park along the Petaluma River.

The stabbing followed an argument between two men at Steamer Landing Park. The men were arguing over “a missing tablet device,” according to a police report.

Roughly three hours later, at about 6:20 p.m., one of the men involved in the argument returned to the area with a friend and they confronted the other man, said Lt. Nick McGowan.

The friend stabbed the other man several times in his torso with a kitchen knife and then fled on foot when police arrived, McGowan said.

Police on Sunday identified a suspect who they believe was the man with the knife. He was identified as Angel Recinos-Guevara, 30, who is homeless and frequents Steamer Landing Park and downtown Petaluma, according to McGowan.

An officer spotted Recinos-Guevara downtown at about 2 p.m. on Monday near Walnut Park. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man who was stabbed, a man in his 50s whose tent was set up at the park, was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life threatening, according to police.

The identify of the third man involved in the fight was unknown to police on Monday, McGowan said.

McGowan said he recently counted about 25 tents set up by homeless campers at Steamer Landing Park.

A temporary restraining order bars the city of Petaluma from evicting people camped at the park.

