Petaluma City Council members decided Monday to fulfill the Police Department’s request for new warehouse space to house their extra vehicles and equipment – resulting in more than 15,000 square feet of additional storage space for the department, as well as a $120,000 yearly cost to the city.

The unanimous vote at Monday night’s City Council meeting authorized the city manager to enter into a lease agreement with Hansel Properties, owner of the blue warehouse and surrounding land at 1221 Petaluma Blvd. N., former home of Marine Unlimited and other businesses.

That’s where the department plans to store excess vehicles that police say no longer fit at their main station, including evidence vehicles and large fleet vehicles such as the department’s emergency operations trailer and its two armored rescue vehicles. Shipping containers full of police equipment also will be stored there.

The city will pay Hansel Properties $10,000 per month to rent the 15,660-square foot vacant warehouse, effective as early as Aug. 1, city officials said.

“We see this as the best-fit solution until a more adequate city storage facility can be constructed,” Petaluma police Chief Ken Savano said during the council meeting.

“It will allow us to accommodate a growing staff and their needs and improve safety in our current parking lot, address climate issues and ensure proper storage of specialized equipment while being readily accessible to our current operations which are literally right across the street,” Savano said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6463771&lat=38.2474982&z=18">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The police department has occupied its current station at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. since 1986, when the building was converted from the Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, which moved to 850 Keokuk St.

“Unfortunately,” Savano said, reading off a city report, “the existing space at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. has proven insufficient to accommodate the growth of the department for both personnel and equipment. Storage areas originally designed in the 1986 remodel have become offices for employees, and the department has been forced to place shipping containers in the parking lot to accommodate equipment storage needs.”

Although Monday night’s meeting was a long one, council members had few questions or comments before signing off on the agenda item, which only took a few minutes out of the five-hour meeting.

Petaluma police say their main station’s parking lot lacks room for its intended purpose – to park the department’s cruisers and employees’ cars – and has become hazardous and difficult to use.

The lot currently stores the department’s entire fleet of about two-dozen vehicles, including its mobile command vehicle, two armored rescue vehicles, a boat, an all-terrain vehicle, motorcycles, radar speed display trailers, a DUI trailer and an emergency operations trailer.

The lot also stores impounded vehicles needed for evidence in criminal or collision investigations, some of which have been stored by the department for years. Even the car driven by Richard Allen Davis, Polly Klaas’ killer, is in long-term storage with the Petaluma Police Department.

“These vehicles can also be visually traumatic for staff to see in our employee parking lot,” said the July 10 staff report authored by Savano, Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller, Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran and city management analyst Kate McCoy. “Not having adequate facilities for these vehicles, we have been forced to store vehicles at off-site facilities located outside of Petaluma for long-term storage.”

The new lease comes as the city completes its Public Safety Facilities Assessment and Strategic Plan, and is intended as a short-term solution until the city can move forward on longstanding plans to improve its outdated police and fire stations.

The strategic plan, which staff introduced in a progress report Monday night, could bring up to $80 million in police and fire department renovations and upgrades in its first two phases alone. That included an estimated $56 million toward a new centrally located fire station and emergency operation center – to be located, possibly, within the fairgrounds.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.