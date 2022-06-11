Police identify man who jumped into Petaluma River while fleeing officers

Police have identified a man who on Monday jumped into the Petaluma River to flee authorities after he allegedly threatened a restaurant employee with a knife.

Jason Earl Collins, 42, of San Diego has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; criminal threats; brandishing a weapon; and resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer, Petaluma police said.

Collins had threatened an employee Monday night at the front of a restaurant in the 190 block of Kentucky Street after being asked to move after writing on the sidewalk with chalk, police said. Collins had a large fixed-blade knife in his hand and approached the employee before the worker went inside and locked the entrance door, officers said. Authorities were notified at 8:48 p.m.

Collins left heading southbound and police encountered him as neared the end of C Street and the Petaluma River, police said. He jumped into the river before officers could apprehend him and swam toward the D Street Bridge, police said.

The Petaluma Fire Department assisted and launched its boat with officers inside the vessel while the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry 1 followed Collins from above, shining its spotlight to track him, police said.

As the boat approached, Collins was heard asking for help as he was exhausted and began to go under the water, police said. He was pulled aboard the boat and taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for treatment and later booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Authorities said Collins had outstanding warrants in Wisconsin, Colorado and Arizona at the time of his arrest.

