Police investigate charges against white ‘mom influencer’ who accused Latino couple

Petaluma police are still investigating whether there’s evidence to file charges against a white Instagram influencer after she falsely accused a Latino couple of attempting to kidnap her two children on Dec. 7, sparking off an international media storm.

“It’s a high bar, legally speaking,” said Lt. Ed Crosby of the evidentiary requirements to substantiate a case of filing a false police report. “You have to prove the reporting party knowingly provided false information.”

Crosby said police found no merit to Sonoma resident Katie Sorensen’s kidnapping claims against Petaluma couple Sadie and Eddie Martinez. “The couple was never a suspect, but we did have to investigate. The evidence we found supported [the Martinezes] version of events,” he said. “We’re comfortable closing that investigation at this time.”

In a Friday press conference, Sadie Martinez called the accusation racially motivated, and asked police to pursue charges against Sorensen.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s like we’re literally guilty of being brown while shopping,” Sadie Martinez said.

The Martinezes went to Michaels craft store on North McDowell Boulevard Dec. 7 to buy a nativity scene and some final Christmas decorations. They had no recollection of Sorensen, despite the mom influencer’s claim that the couple was closely following her through the store and parking lot. They only realized they were under suspicion when their photo was released by police.

“My kid came to me and showed me the picture, and said, ‘Mom this looks like you’,” Sadie Martinez said.

Sorensen reported to police that the couple attempted to grab her child’s stroller, before leveling her accusations publicly in pair of videos posted to her Instagram account, which drew 4.5 million views and catapulted her from 6,000 followers to more than 80,000. They were taken down after the case drew police scrutiny and made headlines, including reports in BuzzFeed and the London-based Daily Mail. She has not responded to repeated requests for comment by the Argus-Courier.

The same day the videos were released, Petaluma police issued a statement calling out “inconsistencies” between what Sorensen told them in her report, and what she posted in the videos. Citing the open investigation, Crosby could not speak directly about the case against Sorensen, other than to say they are still gathering evidence.

Asked about next steps, he said the case is now a “stale misdemeanor,” a police term for a low-level potential crime that was not witnessed by law enforcement directly. He used the example of a shoplifter who is caught on camera and not identified until days later.

“At that point, we don’t go and arrest him immediately,” Crosby said of the hypothetical situation. “We collect our evidence and we file it to the [District Attorney’s office]. If they think there’s enough evidence, they file a warrant and then we go make the arrest.”

Crosby couldn’t yet say whether police plan to file a report to the DA, but added it will be up to Jill Ravitch’s offices to press any charges that may come against Sorensen for filing a false police report. In his 25 year career, he can only remember a few cases where a suspect was charged with filing a false report, due to the difficulty in proving that a person knowingly reported untrue information.

“The key to a ‘false report’ charge is knowing you are reporting something that is not true or accurate, as opposed to simply being wrong or misunderstanding/misinterpreting what you saw,” he said, speaking generally, not about the Sorensen case.

The story has drawn comparison to several national incidents in which white women have called the police on people of color, seemingly for living their regular lives. From a woman who falsely claimed she was threatened by a Black birdwatcher in Central Park to “BBQ Becky,” who called 911 about Black people barbecuing at Lake Merritt in Oakland, the issue of improper emergency reports has been under public scrutiny. In response, San Francisco made racially motivated 911 calls a crime in October.

As of Friday, Sorensen’s social media pages seem to have been deleted. Once police cleared the couple of any wrongdoing, the national coverage seemed to turn on Sorensen, with several outlets calling her a liar and a racist.

“I don’t know if anyone’s been paying attention the last four years, but there’s been a lot of racism going on and well, Katie’s following suit,” Sadie Martinez told a gaggle of reporters and a crowd of more than 80 supporters Friday outside Michaels. “Am I shocked? No. But will we stand for it? Hell no. So today, I stand in front of everybody in a fight to prosecute Katie [Sorensen].”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr. Contact Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com)