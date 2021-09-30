Police investigating bomb threat at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma

Petaluma police are investigating bomb threat made Wednesday evening against Casa Grande High School.

The threat, which police have not yet corroborated, was issued shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday via an anonymous reporting platform police say was shared with 80 students during a freshman physical education class earlier that day.

By noon Thursday, police had secured sections of the school, and had deployed at least one bomb sniffing dog, Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris.

In a phone interview Thursday morning, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said police were not aware of any evacuations or lockdowns at the school. Lyons added that police weren’t releasing further details about the threat at this time, including the name of the anonymous reporting platform used to make the threat.

Casa Grande officials confirmed the threat, made via the STOPit app, in an email to the school community at 11 a.m. Thursday, saying the school was working closely with the police department as police actively investigate the threat.

In a message to the Petaluma City Schools community sent shortly after noon Thursday, Harris said the threat focused on the Casa Grande High School cafeteria “at lunchtime today.”

“At this point, given the information we have currently, we believe Casa Grande is safe and that there is no threat to any other campus,” Harris said.

“Casa Grande is open for school today,” Principal Dan Ostermann said in the email. “We remain vigilant, take any and all threats seriously, and will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that our school is a safe place for all students.”

It wasn’t clear why school officials waited so long to inform students and families of the threat. The decision to wait prompted pushback on social media, as students and parents took to Facebook to question the district’s decisionmaking surrounding the threat.

“I’m shocked they found out yesterday and only let us know this morning,” said Casa Grande student Aurora Demo, in a post to I Love Petaluma! Facebook page.

Students at the school Thursday said Ostermann announced the threat via the school’s loudspeaker, seeking to calm students. In the announcement, Ostermann said school officials believe the threat was fake, but that police were investigating out of an abundance of caution.

As some Casa Grande students gathered with their friends for lunch, others gathered to meet arriving parents in the front parking, where a half dozen police cars sat parked outside of the school. Among them, a California Highway Patrol canine unit.

Aingel Lopez, 15, was in his first period biology class when he heard about the threat.

“Kids thinnk they’re funny by making threats and stuff like that,” Lopez said. “So I’m not really fazed.”

Ostermann urged anyone with information to contact school officials. In a Nixle alert sent late Thursday morning, Petaluma Police have asked anyone with information to reach the department at 707-778-4372 or Det. Jake Gutierrez at 707-778-4532.

Press Democrat reporter Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report.

*This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.