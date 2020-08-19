Police Log August 12 to August 18

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, August 12

8:32 p.m.: Rudolfo F. DeSouza, of Petaluma, was arrested at his home on a felony bench warrant.

Thursday, August 13

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Friday, August 14

5:55 p.m.: Jade J. Young, 27, identified as homeless, was arrested on Kentucky Street for trespassing and resisting a peace officer, both misdemeanors.

Saturday, August 15

12:41 a.m.: Jose G. Gutierrez, 43, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for felony domestic violence assault by strangulation and felony false imprisonment.

10:47 a.m.: Eduardo Gama-Santibanez, 26, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.

Sunday, August 16

4 p.m.: Brandon K. Roman, 26, of San Francisco, was arrested on Weaverly Drive for felony robbery, false imprisonment, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and evading a police officer with “wanton disregard.” Roman charges also included misdemeanor counts of domestic violence battery and violation of a domestic violence court order.

Monday, August 17

6:47 p.m.: A 14-year-old teenager from Petaluma was arrested at Main Street and Water Street for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Tuesday, August 18

7:58 a.m.: John N. Origer, 42, of Petaluma, was arrested Eastwood Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor hit-and-run property damage.