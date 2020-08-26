Police Log August 19 to August 25

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, August 19

3:57 a.m.: Nathan C. Schleth, 48, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard on a felony charge of assault likely to cause harm.

4:25 p.m.: Diamond E. Linner, 33, was arrested on Fairgrounds Drive for misdemeanor vandalism and property damage.

Thursday, August 20 - Saturday, August 22

There were no arrests in Petaluma on these dates.

Sunday, August 23

11:54 p.m.: Justin L. Vandaveer, 38, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on N. McDowell on an unnamed felony violation of probation.

Monday, August 24

4:55 p.m.: Robert L. Marshall-Martinez, 32, of Santa Rosa, was arrested at the corner of Caulfield Lane and Lakeville Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and violation of probation.

10:03 p.m.: Irina B. Diulin, 63, and Olga S. Safronova, 43, both of Petaluma, were arrested on Sonoma Mountain Parkway for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Tuesday, August 25

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.