Police Log Dec. 16-21

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

10:23 a.m.: John Senn, 60, no address given, was arrested on Lakeville Street for public intoxication.

Thursday, Dec. 17

12:40 a.m.: Damion Grissom, 46, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Washington Street for misdemeanor trespassing.

!:52 p.m.: Anthony Smith, 34, no known address, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor trespassing.

Friday, Dec. 18

4:48 p.m.: Kwesi Johnson, 44, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for felony aggravated domestic violence assault with injury.

Saturday, Dec. 19

8:44 a.m.: Janice McBride, 65, of Guerneville, was arrested on Hopper Street for trespassing, a misdemeanor.

Sunday, Dec. 20

12:08 a.m.: Sergio Santos-Velez, 24, of Penngrove, was arrested Adobe Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of probation.

Monday, Dec. 21

4:31 p.m.: Peteria String-Nakawalya, 21, of Petaluma, was arrested for resisting a police officer and battery on a police officer, both misdemeanors.

10:05 p.m.: Mark Berardi, 61, of Petaluma, was arrested on Sunnyslope Road for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Tuesday Dec. 22

12:44 a.m.: Brandon Stapleton, 32, of Petaluma, was arrested on Graylawn Avenue for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

12:47 p.m.: William Widemann, 74, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for public intoxication.