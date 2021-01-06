Police Log Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

6:47 p.m.: Paige Johnson, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence court order.

Thursday, Dec. 31

6:31 p.m.: Jason Hill, 50, was arrested on Hopper Street for felony violation of a post-release community supervision order and misdemeanor battery.

Friday, Jan. 1

2:53 a.m.: Osvaldo Casteneda, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on Greenbriar Circle for misdemeanor willful cruelty to a child and misdemeanor battery.

Saturday, Jan. 2

10:10 a.m.: Samisoni Galuvakadua, 64, of Sacramento, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Sunday, Jan. 3

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, Jan. 4

3:17 p.m.: Timothy Ruhs, 30, was arrested on 4th Street for a felony outside warrant.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

8:45 a.m.: Kamani Trotter, 30, of Vallejo; Latrell King, 23, of Fairfield; and a 13-year-old Benicia juvenile, were arrested on Kenilworth Drive for misdemeanor petty theft/shoplifting and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit crime.