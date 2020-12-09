Police Log December 2 - December 8

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Thursday, Dec. 3

1:17 a.m.: Cailyn Melson, 24, of Petaluma, was arrested on Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

Friday, Dec. 4

11:40 a.m.: Samantha Coffey, 51, was arrested at Washington and Copeland for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Saturday, Dec. 5

12:35 p.m.: Eddie Leiva, 34, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:41 p.m.: Damion Grissom, 46, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on North Petaluma Boulevard for felony violation of parole and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Monday, Dec. 7

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Tuesday, December 8

12:16 a.m.: Jeremi Bullock, 32, of Petaluma, was arrested on North Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication and violation of probation.

2:41 a.m.: James McCallister, 64, of Marin County, was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for rape by force or fear.