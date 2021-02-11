Police Log Feb. 3-Feb. 9

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Thursday, Feb. 4

12:53 a.m.: Logan Reece, 27, of Novato, was arrested on Willow Brook Court for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and violation of probation.

Friday, Feb. 5

2:49 a.m.: Sren Bunloen, 38, of Stockton, and Robbie Chhoeun, 25, of Stockton, were arrested on Daniel Drive for felony grand theft auto, and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

5:20 p.m.: Michael O’Sullivan, 33, of Petaluma, was arrested on Washinton Street for misdemeanor public intoxication.

6:17 p.m.: Tori Baker, 43, of Bakersfield, was arrested on Montero Way for felony theft of a vehicle.

8:38 p.m.: Andrue Nieves, 20, of El Sobrante, was arrested on Grey Street for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, a misdemeanor, and manufacturing or selling large-capacity magazines, a felony.

Saturday, Feb. 6

2:29 p.m.: Kristopher Weber, 39, of Petaluma, was arrested on Lauren Drive for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, a felony.

8:41 p.m.: John Yates, 58, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on E. Washington Street, for public intoxication.

Sunday, Feb. 7

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, Feb. 8

8:33 a.m.: Mannito Vera, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for felony domestic violence assault by strangulation and false imprisonment.

10:27 p.m.: Mischa Bakalein, 43, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Highway 101 at Lakeville Street for felony violation of parole, misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer and being under the influence of an illegal controlled substance.