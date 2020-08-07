Police log for the week of Oct. 23

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Sunday, Oct. 19

12:32 a.m. - Charles P. Lattanzio, 26, of New Orleans, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard North for challenging someone to a fight and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors.

2:11 p.m. - Two 14-year-old girls, one of Lacey and one of Rohnert Park, were cited for shoplifting in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard.

6:04 p.m. - Ronald Banaszak, Jr., 43, of Petaluma, was arrested for DUI on McDowell Boulevard at Washington Street.

11:40 p.m. - Marco A. Espinoza, 29, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possessing a loaded gun in a public place and a probation violation.

Saturday, Oct. 18

11:27 p.m. - A 17-year-old juvenile male from Petaluma was cited on Copeland Street for possessing a fake ID.

11:36 p.m. - Joseph J. Pedersen, 34, of Petaluma, was arrested on 10th Street on misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice and a probation violation.

Friday, Oct. 17

12:23 a.m. - Paul A. Govea, 40, of Rohnert Park, was arrested for DUI on Caulfield Lane.

3:01 a.m. - Alex J. Anderson, 23, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Debbie Hill Road for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and a probation violation.

9:45 a.m. - A 16-year-old Petaluma girl was cited in the 200 block of Fair Street for possessing marijuana on school grounds.

5:28 p.m. - Erick G. Schultz, 30, of Petaluma, was cited for petty shoplifting in the 600 block of Washington Street.

6:45 p.m. - A 16-year-old Petaluma boy was arrested on B Street for Public Intoxication.

7:48 p.m. - Cindy Riggs, 70, of Petaluma, was arrested for shoplifting in the 700 block of Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

Thursday, Oct. 16

10:41 a.m. - Kita B. Singrattana, 32, of Honolulu, was arrested on Debbie Hill Road for felony possession of a narcotic, possession of a narcotic for sale and transporting or selling narcotics.

12:06 p.m. - Gary E. Kircher, Sr., 59, was arrested for battery on East Washington Street.

2:32 p.m. - Nico P. Lombardi-Vogensen, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for battery and shoplifting in the 300 block of South McDowell Boulevard.

9 p.m. - Arturo Rojas, 22, and Israel Rojas, 25, both of Richmond, were both cited for petty theft on Highway 101.

10 p.m. - Nazario A. Lojas, 42, of Petaluma, was cited on Flanigan Way for possession of narcotic paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

10:28 - Carlos A. Dominguez, 24, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for DUI on North McDowell Boulevard.

11:43 p.m. - Celena A. Galindo, 19, of Petaluma, was cited for possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

11:56 a.m. - Isidoro Olivares, 50, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard North for felony domestic violence with injury.

4:10 p.m. - A 17-year-old Petaluma boy was cited on Petaluma Boulevard North for misdemeanor hit and run and driving without a license.

4:53 p.m. - A 14-year-old Penngrove girl was cited for shoplifting in the 700 block of Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

8:13 - Daniel Gonzalez, 25, of Petaluma, was arrested for felony domestic violence assault with injury on Baywood Drive.

10:41 - Mark W. Merrill, 27, of Petaluma, was cited for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, a drug-related DUI and a probation violation.