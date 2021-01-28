Police Log Jan. 20-Jan. 26

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

5:01 p.m.: Dave Lamburth, 52, of Petaluma, was arrested on Lakeville Street for misdemeanor battery and possession of controlled substance paraphernalisa.

Thursday, Jan. 21

12:54 a.m.: Miguel Lopez-Reynoso, 35, of Rodeo, California, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for felony vehicular grand theft.

6:03 p.m.: James Raposa, 51, of San Francisco, was arrested on Ross Street for tampering with a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

10:29 p.m.: Michael Chapman, 61, of Petaluma, was arrested on Michael Drive for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Friday, Jan. 22

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Saturday, Jan. 23

3:03 a.m.: Hector Barragan, 21, of Windsor, was arrested on A Street for felony possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of drugs for sale and violation of probation, and misdemeanor possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a loaded firearm while possessing a controlled substance.

2:17 p.m.: Mario Salinas, 48, was arrested on Washington Street for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Sunday, Jan. 24

10:25 a.m.: Jeffrey Berg, 33, of Petaluma, was arrested on Kentucky Street for felony vandalism, felony violation of parole, misdemeanor battery on a police officer, and obstruction of a police officer.

10:05 p.m.: Donaldo Deleon-Rodas, 32, of Petaluma, was arrested at the corner of St. Francis Drive and Baywood Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, Jan. 25

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

10:33 a.m.: Frederick Jones, 47, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor petty theft, obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

8:02 p.m.: Edwin Campos, 24, of Concord, was arrested on Rainsville Road for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

9:07 p.m.: Denise Meisinger, 52, of Petaluma, was arrested on Benbo Drive for misdemeanor battery, cruelty to an dependent elder and violation of probation.