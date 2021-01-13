Police Log Jan. 6-Jan. 12

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

6:43 p.m.: Jody McCoy, 32, of Covelo, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard, driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

8:36 p.m.: Benjamin Vega, 42, of Rohnert Park, was arrested for felony evasion of police officers with wanton disregard for public safety, and several misdemeanors including showing false proof of registrations and a bench warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 7

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date

Friday, Jan. 8

1:24 a.m.: William Calderon, 31, of Petaluma, was arrested on Washington Street for possession of metal knuckles, a misdemeanor.

Saturday, Jan. 9

1:21 a.m.: Zachary Rukstela, 44, of Palm Springs, was arrested on Stonypoint Road for felony violation of probation, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, Jan. 10

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, Jan. 11

9:04 p.m.: Jose Salinas-Chavez, 18, of Petaluma, was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest took place at the corner of Baywood Drive and S. McDowell Boulevard.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

6:45 p.m.: Mark Simpson, 62, of Petaluma, was arrested on St. Francis Drive for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.