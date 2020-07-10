Police Log July 1 to 7

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, July 1

11:47 p.m. Ellen E. Hanson, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on Margo Lane for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Thursday, July 2

1:12 a.m.: Daniel E. Molina, 28, and James K. Johnson, 28, both of Vallejo, were arrested on Ross Street for felony attempted burglary.

Friday, July 3

10:22 a.m.: Zion J. Brantingham, 21, of Stockton, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor trespassing.

8:15 a.m.: Jose Ponce Jr., 40, of Petaluma, was arrested for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Saturday, July 4

1:00 a.m.: David A. Gordon, 34, of Petaluma, was arrested on Kentucky Street for felony domestic violence assault with injury.

3:05 p.m.: Justin Bluthardt, 37, of Petaluma, was arrested on W. Payran Street for misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave.

6:15 p.m.: Ronald R. Potter, 63, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. Petaluma Boulevard for felony robbery and threatening violence with intent to terrorize.

Sunday July 5

6:34 p.m.: Ronald R. Potter, 63, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Monday, July 6

12:53 a.m.: Curtis L. Hyatt, 45, of Petaluma, was arrested on Lakeville Street for misdemeanor indecent exposure and violation of parole.

7:24 p.m.: Holger K. Nielsen, 63, no address given, was arrested on Mountain View Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Tuesday, July 7

12:17 a.m. - Osvaldo Casteneda, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on Greenbriar Circle for making “annoying” 911 calls, a misdemeanor.

2:13 a.m.: Audrey Thomasini, 47, of Petaluma, was arrested at Sycamore Lane and White Oak Circle for obstructing and resisting a police officer, a misdemeanor.