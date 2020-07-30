Police Log July 22 to 28

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, July 22

11:39 a.m.: Michael Langley Jr., 43, of Petaluma, was arrested at the corner of Crystal Lane and S. Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor battery and obstructing a police officer.

Thursday, July 23

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Friday, July 24

4:10 a.m.: Armando G. Salcedo, 37, and Lisa L. Moore, 27, both of Richmond, were arrested on E. Washington Street. Moore was arrested for misdemeanor petty theft, Salcedo for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

11: 54 p.m.: Guy J. Bridgeman, 51, of Petaluma, was arrested on Kentucky Street for misdemeanor vandalism/destruction of property and violation of probation.

Saturday, July 25

5:06 p.m.: Raul Cruz-Santiago, 49, of Petaluma, was arrested on Western Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and use of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

Sunday, July 26

1:07 a.m.: Scott J. Ternullo, 55, of Petaluma, was arrested on Wilson Street for misdemeanor petty theft and violation of probation. Later that day, at 10:29 p.m., we was arrested again for public intoxication.

11:11 a.m.: Demetrius D. Moreno, 52, of Petaluma, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for felony domestic violence assault with injury.

Monday, July 27

5:53 a.m.: Asia R. Gordon, 22, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Washington Street for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Tuesday, July 28

9:52 a.m.: Yvonne M. Meza, 57, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on N. Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor trespassing.