Police Log July 29 to August 4

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, July 29

9:06 a.m.: Jade J. Young, 27, identified as homeless, was arrested on Western Avenue for misdemeanor battery.

Thursday, July 30

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Friday, July 31

5:44 a.m.: Justin E. Link, 37, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. Petaluma Boulevard, for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery and violation of probation.

8 p.m.: Lucas E. Zedek, 22, of Petaluma, was arrested on Grey Street, for misdemeanor battery.

Saturday, August 1

11:15 a.m.: Shaylene M. Maruffo, 22, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Greenbriar Circle, for driving under the influence of drugs, violation of probation, a driving with a suspended license, all misdemeanors.

2:19 p.m.: A 16-year-old minor from Petaluma was arrested on Sutter Street for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and felony threatening of violence with intent to terrorize.

Sunday, August 2

6:52 a.m.: Kymberlei D. Bernard, 42, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Santa Ines Way for felony domestic violence assault.

11:23 a.m.: Curtis L. Hyatt, 45, of Petaluma, was arrested on E. D Street for using offensive words in public (a misdemeanor) and felony of violation of probation.

7:44 p.m.: Carlos Lopez-Lopez, 37, of Petaluma, was arrested on San Jose Way for several misdemeanors, including a hit-and-run with property damage, driving under the influence of alcohol, giving false identification to specific police officers and resisting and obstructing police officers.

Monday, August 3

12:55 a.m.: Travis E. Miller, 30, of Petaluma, was arrested on 4th Street for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

2:21 a.m.: Jesus A. Alatorre, 40, no address given, was arrested on Kenilworth Drive for disorderly conduct and loitering, a misdemeanor.

Tuesday, August 4

1:31 p.m.: Michael A. Fowler, 28, no address given, was arrested on N. Petaluma Boulevard for public intoxication.

8:38 p.m.: Jade J. Young, 27, identified as homeless, was arrested on E. Washington Street for trespassing and obstructing a police officer.