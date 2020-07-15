Police Log July 8 to 14

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, July 8

12:10 a.m.: Jonas A. Hertz, 30, identified as homeless, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for a felony bench warrant.

Thursday, July 9

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Friday, July 10

11:28 p.m.: Miriam J. Perez, 27, of Petaluma, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for felony aggravated domestic violence assault, and misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence court order.

Saturday, July 11

8:03 p.m.: Robert R. Baker, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on Washington Street, at Fairgrounds Drive, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, July 12

1:21 a.m.: An unidentified Petaluma teenager, 17, was arrested on E. Washington Street for being a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

Monday, July 13

9:28 a.m.: Four Petaluma minors - one 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old - were arrested at the corner of Maria Drive and Park Lane, for trespassing and occupying a property without permission.

7:58 p.m.: Cindy P. Munoz, of Petaluma, was arrested on Flint Place for felony assault with a deadly weapon, threatening with intent to terrorize and causing harm or death to a dependent elder.

Tuesday, July 13

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.