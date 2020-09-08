Police log June 12-18

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, June 12

1:07 a.m.: Victoria L. Anderson, 33, of Sonoma was cited at 837 E. Washington St. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

1:07 a.m.: Scott A. Hill, 32, of Santa Rosa was cited at 837 E. Washington St. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

10:42 a.m.: William E. Hoehn, 41, identified as homeless, was arrested at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for a bench warrant.

1:08 p.m.: Logan S. Reece, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 900 E. Washington St. for vandalism and violation of probation.

5:56 p.m.: Keli J. Baer, 32, was arrested at 5111 Old Redwood Hwy. for battery and illegal use of tear gas as a weapon, a felony.

9:38 p.m.: Roland K. Small, 45, of San Francisco was arrested at 917 Western Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Thursday, June 13

12:23 a.m.: Reginald W. Jackson, 63, of Petaluma was arrested on Calle Ranchero for domestic battery.

2:50 a.m.: Joshua M. Luchok, 18, of Petaluma was arrested at 100 Dana St. for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, obstructing a peace officer and carrying a switchblade knife.

9:33 a.m.: Christopher P. Cook, 18, of Cotati was cited at 5350 Old Redwood Hwy. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

9:34 a.m.: Max K. Bouchard, 20, of Petaluma was cited at 5350 Old Redwood Hwy. for possession of a narcotic.

8:07 p.m.: Santana A. Baskerville, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at 1137 River Pine Ci. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:19 p.m.: Jakob L. Miller, 53, of Indio was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of probation.

Friday, June 14

2:51 a.m.: Cassandra M. Haynes, 32, of El Sobrante was arrested at 1435 N. McDowell Blvd. for public intoxication.

12:13 p.m.: Steven A. Owens, 54, of San Rafael was cited at the intersection of Lauren Drive and E. Madison Street for driving with a licenses suspended due to a DUI.

Saturday, June 15

1:39 a.m.: Errol C. Riley, 42, of Petaluma was cited at 1368 N. McDowell Blvd. for a bench warrant.

9:19 a.m.: Autumn Dance, 26, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Alta Drive and Park Lane for possession of a narcotic and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

9:19 a.m.: Brian E. Degnan, 27, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Alta Drive and Park Lane for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

2:24 p.m.: Steven A. Sanez, 28, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of N. Webster Street and Western Avenue for violation of post-release community supervision.

2:24 p.m.: Elliot F. Malone, 28, identified as homeless, was arrested at the intersection of N. Webster Street and Western Avenue for felony violation of probation.

10:16 p.m.: Hector M. Leonmonzon, 35, of Petaluma was arrested at 253 Lakeville Ci. for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic simple assault causing an injury, both felonies.

Sunday, June 16

9:23 a.m.: Armando R. Afre, 49, of Petaluma was arrested at 1520 E. Washington St. for violation of probation.

11:39 a.m.: Angel A. Recinos-Guevara, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at 1098 G St. for violation of probation.

5:08 p.m.: Vincent T. McCarthy, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Dr. for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

5:29 p.m.: Joseph A. Cunningham Jr., 33, of Bloomfield was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Dr. for possession of a narcotic and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

8:52 p.m.: Samuel Alvarez, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Dr. for shoplifting, trespassing and possession of burglary tools.

Monday, June 17

12:42 a.m.: Robbie E. Soto-Anchiraico, 51, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Caulfield Lane and Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

1:01 a.m.: Michael C. Slominski, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on Lancaster Drive for domestic battery.

Tuesday, June 18

8:07 p.m.: Nathan Noah, 31, of Cotati was arrested on Shasta Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury.

11:31 p.m.: Victor Guevaracruz, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Ellis and East Washington streets for driving under the influence of alcohol.