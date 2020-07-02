Police Log June 24 to 29

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, June 24

9:12 p.m.: Tate E. Madson, 24, of Petaluma, was arrested on Eastside Avenue for a felony outside warrant.

Thursday, June 25

2:18 a.m.: Michael E. Martin, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on W. Payran for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle, vandalism and possession of a controlled substance.

Friday, June 26

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Saturday, June 27

7:38 p.m.: Christopher A. Merkelbach, 53, of Petaluma, was arrested on Ely Boulevard for felony vandalism.

Sunday, June 27

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, June 28

7:30 p.m.: Joseph C. Clarke, 67, of Petaluma, was arrested on Joelle Heights for felony obstruction of an executive officer and misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

Tuesday, June 29

8:48 p.m.: Gary L. Smith, 60, of Petaluma, was arrested on Countrywood Court for misdemeanor domestic violence asault.