Police Log November 18 - November 23

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, November 18

7:48 p.m.: Marcos Torres-Ayuzo, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on Douglas Street felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), aggravated domestic violence with injury and threatening violence with intent to terrorize. Torres-Ayuzo was also charged with inflicting damage on a wireless communication device, a misdemeanor.

9:45 p.m.: Tyler Glynn, 24, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Thursday, November 19

11:34 a.m.: Mahmoud Ramadan, 31, of San Francisco, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for felony evasion of a police officer with wanton disregard for the safety of people or property, and for misdemeanor reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

7:58 p.m.: Mary Davis Jones, 76, of Schellville, was arrested at Adobe Road and Corona Road for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Friday, November 20

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Saturday, November 21

Tyler VonRembow, 30, no address, was arrested on E. Washington Street at the Northbound 101 on-ramp for purchasing of narcotic for the purposes of selling them, bringing controlled substances into a prison or jail, and a bench warrant, all felonies.

Sunday, November 22

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, November 23

8:47 p.m.: Timothy Schmelser, 58, was arrested on E. Washington Boulevard for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), causing harm or death of an elder/dependent adult and violating the civil rights of another by force or threat of force.

9:41 p.m.: Ryan Repair, 26, of Petaluma, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.