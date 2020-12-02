Police Log November 25 - December 1

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, November 24

3:23 a.m.: Denise Meisinger, 52, of Petaula, was arrested on Benbo Drive for misdemeanor vandalism, violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, November 25

7:59 p.m.: A 13-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested in Petaluma for exhibiting a deadly weapon (not a firearm), a misdemeanor.

8:34 p.m.: Clayton Arntz, 20, was arrested on Bodega Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

Thursday, November 26

2:01 p.m.: Jeffrey Berg, 33, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor battery and felony violation of parole.

Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28

There were no arrests in Petaluma on these dates.

Sunday, November 29

11:51 p.m.: Sijbe Kiers, 46, of San Francisco, was arrested at Crystal Lane and Petaluma Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, November 30

10:21 a.m.: David Mihalik, 60, of Petaluma, was arrested on Vallejo Street for public intoxication and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors.

Tuesday, December 1

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.