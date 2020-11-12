Police Log November 3 - November 10

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, November 3

11:31 p.m.: Miguel Fielding, 42, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Lakeville Highway for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition (both felonies) and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle (a misdemeanor).

Wednesday, November 4

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Thursday, November 5

12:18 p.m.: Herbert Stonecipher, 59, of Santa Rosa, was arrested at 400 North McDowell Blvd. for battery on a peace officer.

1:08 p.m.: Yadira Gonzalez, 31, was arrested on D and 1 streets for robbery and resisting arrest.

Friday, November 6

8:02 a.m.: Terry Kramer, 57, was arrested on Hopper Street for possession of a controlled substance.

2:06 p.m.: Brezjana Wilson, 25, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard North for domestic battery.

3:39 p.m.: Pal Singh, 37, of Petaluma, was arrested at Greenbriar Circle for domestic battery.

9:56: p.m.: Bryon Violet, 51, was arrested at San Rafael Drive for domestic battery.

Saturday, November 7

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Sunday, November 8

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, November 9

3:54 p.m.: Devon Lambert, 27, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

6:45 p.m.: Kimberly Johnson, 50, of Petaluma, was arrested on Sonoma Mountain Parkway for being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.