Police Log October 14 to October 20

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, October 14

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Thursday, October 15

2:24 p.m.: Leopoldo Esparza, 62, was arrested on Stonypoint Road for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Friday, October 16

12:12 p.m.: Sheldon Berkey, 33, of Petaluma, was arrested on Bradford Court for misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Saturday, October 17

11:08 a.m.: Jay Rifkind, 50, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard, for misdemeanor domestic violence battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, October 18 - Tuesday, October 20

There were no arrests in Petaluma on these dates.