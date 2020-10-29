Police Log October 21 to October 27

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, October 21

11:56 p.m.: Brent Haas, 38, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for felony burglary, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

Thursday, October 22

1:44 p.m.: Alex Velasquez, 49, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Hopper Street for felony violation of post-release community supervision orders and misdemeanor trespassing.

2:36 p.m.: Teri Dougan, 60, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on Hayes Lane for driving under the influence of alcohol.

5:54 p.m.: Antony Diaz, 21, of Petaluma, was arrested on Edith Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

8:14 p.m.: Brian Daigle, 42, of Petaluma, was arrested on Andover Way for felony inflicting of injury upon a child and assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), and misdemeanor performing an immoral act before a child.

Friday, October 23

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Saturday, October 24

3:38 p.m.: Michael Johnson, 53, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence assault with injury and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize. All charges are felonies.

4:45 p.m.: Kevin Ruskauff, 48, of Fair Oaks, was arrested on Wilson Street for felony threatening of a crime with intent to terrorize and felony obstruction of a police officer.

8:56 p.m.: Sheila Burrows, 53, of Sebastopol, was arrested on Montero Way for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Sunday, October 25

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Monday, October 26

10:07 a.m.: Cameron Cicelske, 18, of Berkeley, was arrested on Marian Way for felony threatening of a crime with intent to terrorize.

10:05 p.m.: David Patocchi, 57, of Petaluma, was arrested on Ellis Street for aggravated domestic violence with injury.

10:52 p.m.: Samantha Coffey, 51, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication and violation of probation.

11:44 p.m.: A 17-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested on Lakeville Highway for felony domestic violence assault with injury.