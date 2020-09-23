Police Log September 16 to September 22

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, September 16

2:29 p.m.: Daniel Scott, 38, of Petaluma, was arrested at the corner of D Street and Weller Street for felony counts of robbery, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

5:41 p.m.: Nadine Spaletta, 54, of Petaluma, was arrested on Executive Drive for felony violation of probation.

Thursday, September 17

8:14 p.m.: Jeffrey Berg, 33, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer and a felony parole violation.

Friday, September 18

11:41 p.m.: Rojillo Barreto, 41, of Petaluma, was arrested on Lakeville Circle for felony spousal rape and aggravated domestic violence assault with injury.

Saturday, September 19

5:33 p.m.: Troy Kobylinski, 30, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Lakeville Street for felony vehicle theft, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Sunday, September 20

2:33 p.m.: Conrad Lawson, 21, of Petaluma, was arrested for aggravated felony domestic violence assault with injury.

6:02 p.m.: Aaron Brewer, 27, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevarde for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

8:48 p.m.: Adrian Dominguez-Garcia, 53, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on Ely Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, September 21

4:45 a.m.: Troy Kobylinski, 30, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Woodside Circle for felony burglary of a building and felony theft of a vehicle.

Tuesday, September 22

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.