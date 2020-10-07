Police Log September 29 to October 6

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, September 29

11 a.m.: Jose Gomez-Nunes, 52, of Lodi, was arrested at Motel 6 on N. McDowell Boulevard for shooting a firearm into a motel room wall into an inhabited adjoining room (a felony), being a convicted person in possession of a firearm (also a felony), and possessing prohibited ammunition (a misdemeanor).

Wednesday, September 30

11:53 a.m.: Timothy Driver, 31, of Lakeport, was arrested on Lakeville Street for public intoxication.

Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2

No arrests were reported in Petaluma on these dates.

Saturday, October 3

12:32 a.m.: Gary Jensen, 51, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard, for misdemeanor public intoxication.

6:38 p.m.: Tony Evans, 49, of San Francisco, was arrested on Washington Street for felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, October 4

9:21 p.m.: Paige Johnson, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on Ely Street for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Monday, October 5

12:44 a.m.: Ryan Humphreys, 33, was arrested at the Bank of Marin on N. McDowell Boulevard for public intoxication.

Tuesday, October 6

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.